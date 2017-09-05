Harris County reports almost all traffic signals now working after Harvey fallout

- Harris County officials say about 96 percent of the 900 county-operated traffic signals are back to normal.

Traffic signal maintenance teams haven't yet been able to get into a small number of areas, primarily upstream from the Addicks and Barker reservoirs in west Houston where releases from the reservoirs swollen by Harvey's record rains continue to flood some neighborhoods.

Harris County includes most of Houston.

Most of the county-operated traffic signals are in unincorporated areas of Harris County.