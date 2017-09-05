1,000 Texas residents shift from shelter in Louisiana to Dallas

- Officials say they're preparing the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas for the possible arrival of 1,000 Texas residents who are being temporarily housed at shelters in Louisiana.

Dallas city spokeswoman Monica Cordova said Tuesday that Texas emergency management officials have not yet determined where the evacuees will be sent when they arrive in the coming days, but that Dallas is a leading option.

The city has meanwhile closed its other shelters and consolidated the people who fled Harvey's destruction at the Hutchison center in downtown Dallas.

Cordova says approximately 3,000 evacuees stayed at the center Monday night.

It can accommodate 5,000.