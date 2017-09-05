How to spot a flooded car when shopping for a used vehicle

- Experts estimate that 500,000 people lost their vehicles to flooding during Harvey. That means a lot of people will searching for a new one. If you're in the market to buy a used car, make sure you don't get scammed by someone trying to hid the fact that the car they are selling was flooded.

Ford Rusk with RMS Auto Care shares some tips on how to spot a car that has been flooded out and flipped for resale. Rusk says people who are selling these cars will put a lot of effort into hiding the appearance that the vehicle has been through a flood, so check carefully and thoroughly.