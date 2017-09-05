A woman killed, four detained following deputy-involved shooting

- A deputy-involved shooting in northwest Houston left a woman dead and 4 others in custody. The incident started as a road-rage incident. According to Harris County Sheriff's department, a woman was killed after an incident in the Spring area near I-45 and Airtex. It ended at an apartment complex near Kuykendahl just north of FM-1960.

Accordiing to initial reports, the suspects drove their pick-up truck directly at U.S. Marshals when they went to a hotel. That's when the marshals and a deputy opened fire. Deputies then said that the suspects drove again and tried to ram their truck into investigators. Deputies then open fired another time and struck a woman

Keep informed on new updates to this developing story.