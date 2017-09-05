Mayor Turner partially lifts the citywide curfew in Houston

Mayor Sylvester Turner has partially lifted the Citywide curfew that was initially implemented on August 30 to promote public safety within disaster-striken areas.

Today, September 5, 2017, Mayor Turner has lifted the curfew for the City of Houston, with the exception of portions of west Houston currently impacted by flooding:



The area still under curfew from midnight to 5:00am is:

• West of Gessner

• East of TX Hwy-6

• South of I-10/Katy Freeway and North of Briar Forest Drive