PHOTO: Newlyweds pose in flooded street after Harvey forces wedding changes

- A pair of Texas newlyweds made the best of a tough situation after Hurricane Harvey brought an end to their wedding plans.

Shelley and Chris Holland managed to find a way to get married on Saturday, days after Havey left parts of Texas and Louisiana underwater.

Twos Company Photography, run by Jim and Andi Davis, shared a photo from the couple’s special day showing Chris holding Shelly in his arms as he stands in several inches of water in flooded streets.

In the post, the photographers explain, “The past two weeks have been one of the most trying times for us as a family, and we have strived hard to continue working. However, the past two days have been overwhelming for us,. Then.... we got to cover this day of the newlyweds Mr. and Mrs. Holland.”

The couple was forced to change their venue after their pastor’s home and church were flooded by the storm. Despite losing the church, pastor Jorge Cadenas and the wedding coordinator were able to find the Hollands a new chapel to marry in.

“They were a great reminder today of who cares what life throws at us, the important thing is to love one another, and these two did exactly that,” the Facebook post continued, “Braving the floods in the Houston and greater Houston area, these two were determined NOT to let ANYTHING keep them from being married TODAY!!!”

In her own Facebook post, Shelley wrote that losing everything to the storm was a “heartbreak not only as a bride but most importantly for the devastation for the pastor of the church we chose to have our wedding at.”

Shelley finished off her post saying, “Such a testimony of God's faithfulness! Harvey we WON!”