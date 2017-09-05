Houston SPCA connecting displaced pet owners with fosters

HOUSTON – September 5, 2017 The Houston SPCA and Adopt-A-Pet.com announced today the launch of FosterAHurricanePet.org the only peer-to-peer online platform that will connect Harvey storm victims and their pets with appropriate foster homes in their area for short term or long term care. This free online service will ultimately provide safe havens for pets whose owners have been displaced by Harvey and are committed to keeping their animals but are currently unable to do so.

FosterAHurricanePet.org is free and easy to use on a computer or smart phone where pet owners can post their need while temporary fosters in Texas and Louisiana can select a pet they would like to welcome into their homes for a prearranged amount of time.

“This specially designed platform will connect neighbors to neighbors, giving a displaced pet owner peace of mind knowing their animal is safe while they are putting their lives back together,” said Patricia Mercer, president of Houston SPCA. “We expect thousands of animals to come to the Houston SPCA as a result of this catastrophic disaster, and we will see an urgent need for short term and long term fostering in our area.”

Harvey has severely impacted many lives in Houston and the surrounding areas and pets are no exception as some families who were forced to leave their beloved pets behind or frightened pets ran away in fear during the storm.

A system for temporarily caring for pets during crisis situations and eventually reuniting them is essential. “Having been on the ground facilitating animal rescue efforts following Hurricane Katrina, I know first-hand how a platform like Foster a Hurricane Pet could have changed the outcome for so many companion animals and their families just needing to get back on their feet,” said Dr. Pia Salk, psychologist with expertise on the human-animal bond and spokesperson for Adopt-a-Pet.com.

“Foster a Hurricane Pet focuses on keeping pets close to their families which is crucial to combating feelings of helplessness. Recovering from such a stressful event requires minimizing further losses and maximizing access to support and unconditional love. Animal companions are natural healers in such situations. Having them safe and nearby is a win for the whole community.”

Fostering is available only to Texas and Louisiana residents. Pet lovers around the country who want to adopt are encouraged to visit Adopt-a-Pet.com, Petfinder.com or adopt from their local shelter.