World War II pilot soars the skies one last time

Sam Northway prepares to take to the skies one last time.

- A 91-year-old World War II veteran was granted his final wish to soar the skies one last time.

Sam Northway served the U.S. proudly as a pilot and seaman in World War II. But the heartache of war didn't stop his passion for flight as he joined the Air Force to serve as a pilot through both eras of the Korean and Vietnam wars.

"I got about a sea bag full of one-a-day letters from my sweetie and they're in the bottom of Pearl Harbor," Sam Northway said.

Sam Northway said his fascination with airplanes began as a young child.

"The Earth looks beautiful when you're flying over it, looking down. It don't look like that when you're on the ground looking at it,” he described.

At 91, Sam Northway said he knew there weren’t many more chances to hit the skies so the staff at Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care stepped in to make his dream come true with a little help from the Commemorative Air Force.

"It means the world to me. The last year for him hasn't been real great health-wise, and so for him to be able to do this is such a treat for him and he deserves it greatly,” his daughter Judy Northway said.

