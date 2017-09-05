Boil Water Notice in effect for Bolivar Peninsula after Harvey

- A boil water notice is currently in effect for residents on the Bolivar Peninsula. The Bolivar Peninsula Special Utility District, (BPSUD) is currently under a Boil Water Notice and a Stage 5 Water Conservation status; meaning no outdoor use at all.

The surface water plant in Winnie owned by Lower Neches Valley Authority, (LNVA) that BPSUD purchases water from was completely flooded by the rains from Hurricane Harvey. The BPSUD has secured an alternate water source. This is raw water which needs to be treated, (non-potable), and which requires a boil water notice. Due to low water flows we will still have to conserve water. The duration at this time is unknown. LNVA has not been able to enter the plant to complete a full damage assessment at this time. We will keep our customers up to date on any changes via our website (bpsud.com) and our phone notification system. If you have any questions please feel free to contact our office at 409-684-3515.

