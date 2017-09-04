Celebrities drop gigs to give back to flood victims
HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Celebrities are dropping everything to give back to flood victims in the wake of Harvey. One of those is Chamillionaire who spoke to us on the Factor.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Celebrities are dropping everything to give back to flood victims in the wake of Harvey. One of those is Chamillionaire who spoke to us on the Factor.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.