Rap-A-Lot Records founder donates to Harvey flood victims
HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Part of rebuilding after this storm is finding focus and the help you need, that's exactly what one rap mogul in Houston is doing.
James prince opened the doors to the Prince Boxing Complex today, in part for an annual basketball tournament that took on new meaning since the hurricane. Hundreds of people poured into the facility on Jensen drive to find that temporary relief from the devastation. They also found resources they may not have been able to find in their individual communities.