Baytown finally drying out from Harvey flooding

- Folks have uttered a lot of words beginning with the letter "F" when talking about Harvey, but for Marsha Tuha the most important "F" word getting her through this disaster is "family".

"It is family and friends who are family, they've all been pitching in doing anything they can to help," she says struggling not to cry.

Like bringing a camper all the way from Amarillo for her to use as a temporary home, and bringing out her soggy belongings to dry and to throw out what the water destroyed. The floodwaters have just left parts of Baytown. Roughly 4,600 homes were flooded. That's a lot when you consider the place has only 75,000 people. That doesn't include flooded businesses like this Citgo station that had the fuel tanks float up out of the ground.

Not far away from Tuha's neighborhood is the Royal Purple Raceway. Here's where about 100,000 flooded out cars will end up, towed here by the insurance companies. Right now it resembles a mechanical ballet with huge machines pirouetting around with surprising grace.

"This is a massive undertaking. There's 25 front end loaders, 300 wrecker drivers working 24/7 shuttling the cars here," said owner Seth Angel.

They will catalogue the cars and then divide them up by insurance company and could be here as long as five months before it's all completed.

Speaking of insurance, Tuha didn't have flood insurance. When she bought the home five months ago, neighbors told her it hadn't flooded in 40+ years. But she says she's going to make it thanks to that f-word.

"Because I have my family and I have a lot of friends, a good support network. I think we're going to be all right."