Some Houston neighborhoods still under water

- Behind this neighborhood off Briarbrook Drive sits a bayou that's currently flooded out by the Addicks Reservoir. For days the folks in the back of the neighborhood have seen water down the street and in their homes.

"The fact that it has gone down a little is hopeful, you know I hate to see that there is still water back there and I know families back there are going to have a hard time getting back, have a long time before they can probably get in and start to rebuild," says Ashley McGinnis.

"It was up probably to the next street up here and it has come down this far horizontally, vertically I don't know how many inches that is probably I don't know six inches maybe," says Tom Brown.

On Saturday Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that a mandatory evacuation is in affect for folks in west Houston with water in their homes. Last week a few families tried to stick it out and stay inside, however neighbors tell us those residents have evacuated.

Volunteers have been out helping folks in the neighborhood for the last week and for that, they say they are grateful.

"I love seeing everybody pull together, this neighborhood especially you know we will come down here and walk to the water and see where it is and every single day there are people with kayaks going back and helping people get stuff out so I'm just really proud, proud to be a Houstonian today," says McGinnis.