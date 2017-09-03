Lake Jackson residents working together to get ahead of more flooding

- Residents of Lake Jackson are bracing themselves for more water coming from the north. The community is coming together in an attempt to stop Mother Nature from damaging their property any further.

The rain from the north is coming down, and the water at Oyster creek is rising, creating mandatory evacuations in parts of the city.

The tasks for the residents and volunteers is to fill thousands of bags with sand, and place them in the community to act as a barrier to divert moving water. Day in and day out, volunteers show up to fill 10,000 bags with sand that will be strategically placed around the community.

According to the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, the sand bags do not provide a guaranteed water-tight seal, but they are effective in some areas. So residents say, why not, they have to try anything they can.