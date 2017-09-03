Second Baptist Church organizes volunteers and donations





Walking around the inside of Second Baptist Church off Woodway you see hundreds of volunteers. Some organizing donations that were dropped off like food and cleaning supplies, to those that go off and help clean out flooded homes."So we have already logged in through www.second.org over 2,000 homes that need assistance, yesterday we cleaned about 157 and today we just shipped out another 500 volunteers and we are hoping to clean about another 175 today", says director of media relations and pastor of adult ministries John Card.Twice a day volunteers are asked to come in, watch a training video on how to help and then they are released to do their jobs. "If a house needs sheet rock torn out or their carpeting or flooring, we give those volunteers a supply kit with those supplies and a how to video and we train them with that equipment before they head out so that they can get the job done", says Cards.Liza Brown is just one of several thousand people assisting in Harvey cleanup. "I just saw the need and the need was great and when we watched everything on tv it just touched our hears so we waned to help in some way", says Brown.If you're in need of assistant or want to give back the church asks folks to head to their website. That way the folks on the ground know where they can make the biggest impact."We want everyone to go to our website www.second.org and we have three things on there if you can volunteer, if you have a need and if you can give", says Card.

The church is asking for those looking to volunteer to show up at either 9:00am or 1:30pm.