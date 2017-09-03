Controlled ignition of remaining trailers at Arkema Crosby site

- Arkema Inc. says they took measures to ignite the remaining containers of organic peroxide products at the the Crosby site shortly before 5 p.m. Officials say the containers have largely burned themselves out.

Arkema Inc. released this statement:

Arkema Inc., in coordination with unified command, took proactive action this evening shortly before 5 p.m. to safely cause ignition of the remaining containers at the company's site in Crosby, Texas. The remaining six containers storing organic peroxide products have now largely burned themselves out.

While this is an important step toward resolution of this situation, residents who were evacuated from the area within 1.5 miles of the plant should await further notice from emergency response officials on when they can begin returning home.

Arkema will continue to coordinate with emergency response officials and keep the community informed of our actions.

Arkema officials released a statement earlier today announcing their intentions to cause the controlled ignition.

"At the Arkema Inc. site in Crosby, Texas, there is clear visual evidence that the chemicals in the trailers are degrading but they have failed to ignite completely. We are concerned that, without ignition, we can't determine if the hazard has been fully eliminated."

Floodwaters from Harvey knocked out power to the cooling system that regulated the temperature of some of their chemicals, causing them to catch fire last week. On Thursday, at least 10 deputies who responded to the fire were transported to the hospital after inhaling smoke believed to be a non toxic irritant.

An Arkema spokesperson tells FOX 26 that this substance release is not chemical, but it can cause irritation to the eyes, throat, nose and skin.

An evacuation was put in place for the surrounding community within 1.5 miles of the plant as a precaution.