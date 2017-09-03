Emotional photo shows end of service for K9

- It is a heartbreaking photo as a police officer in Connecticut had to say goodbye to his K9 partner.

Officer Michael D'Aresta unfortunately had to make the toughest decision any K9 handler dreads making Friday evening.

K9 Hunter has been ill for that past several days and when tests were conducted they revealed that K9 Hunter had a very aggressive form of Liver cancer. They unfortunately recommended that he be euthanized.

Officer D'Aresta and Hunter have served the City of Middletown together since 2007.

In the caption for the photo on the Middletown Police Department -Connecticut Facebook page they wrote: "Hunter and Officer D'Aresta have been such a huge part of our department the past ten years. Such a dedicated K-9 team. It will never be the same. Rest in Peace Hunter you've done well. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Officer Michael D'Aresta and his family."