Community feels forgotten in hurricane recovery

Thousands of people have been displaced and or devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

While some are getting the help they need others are still struggling...Isiah Carey visited an area some say was forgotten.

Toni Fisher is the principal at The Varnett School in North Forest.. She says while most areas were getting relief in the form of food and water, the community where her school is located was forgotten.

Fisher says for three days after Harvey they could not get help in the area. That is until she and local activist Tomoro Bell started making calls.

By Saturday the calvary had arrived on Mesa Road... That included the Salvation Army, Motorcycle Riding clubs, a family from Missouri with baby supplies, and people from Austin who brought clothes food and water.

Fisher says while it was a struggle immediately after the storm, she's thankful the community finally arrived with help.