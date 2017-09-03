Astronauts return to earth safely

Three astronauts landed safely in a remote area near Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, on the morning of September 3.

NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer were joined by Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin as they returned from their mission aboard the International Space Station.

With a total of 665 days in space, Whitson holds the US record and places eighth on the all-time space endurance list. Whitson is an accomplished astronaut, who was also the first NASA science officer, the first woman to command the space station, first woman chief of the astronaut office, and at seven spacewalks she holds the record for most spacewalks by a woman, according to NASA.

Whitson was all smiles as a recovery crew helped the returning astronauts on the ground in Kazakhstan.