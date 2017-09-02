Houston Astros play first home game since Harvey

- In the days to follow the initial shock of Hurricane Harvey, many were left without a place to call home, sleeping at evacuation centers and trying to piece their lives back together. Thankful they were able to survive the storm that rocked Houston to its core.



"We have got to stay strong, we have got to stay positive", says Ellen Olivarez.



"We are a strong city and we will pull through", says Lynda Carnegie.



Saturday's double header games at Minute Maid marked the first day many were able to put a smile on their faces.



"It's really been symbolic and we feel like we are carrying the torch for the city of Houston", says Astros president Reid Ryan.



After several games played at Tampa, the Astros organization and Mayor Sylvester Turner said it was time to be back on home plate. Before the first game, he threw out the first pitch.



"Quite frankly after the week that we have gone through people need something to cheer for okay and we need a sign that tomorrow will be better than today, there is no better way to do that than the Astros to play ball", says Mayor Turner.



Many tickets for the game were donated.



"We were able to give the mayor some tickets to dispatch to some of the people that needed a break if they wanted to come", says Astros owner Jim Crane.



The team gave back in multiple ways, fundraisers were held and a You Caring page was set up for the Houston Astros Hurricane Relief Fund.



"Our wives and players have wanted to help so they are working outside today collecting donations for the food bank, we are giving all the proceeds from or charitable 50/50 raffle for the rest of the year to flood relief", says Ryan.



Families came out to get out and having to cheer for. Posters show support for the team, but also for the city.



"We really think it was good to get Houston back up and going again after everything it went through", says Jose Diaz.



"I think it's a way to try to get people back to the norm of things even though it's not normal for a lot of families, it's a way to try to get back to the way, the way it should be", says Dalia Diaz.



"This is a can do city, we have faced challenges in the past, we will face challenges in the future but the important thing is that if you knock us down we don't stay down and the games today, the games are a testament just to that", says Mayor Turner.



Team officials say Major League Baseball donated a million dollars and that the Astros, the ownership group and Jim Crane donated another four million, all to help Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.