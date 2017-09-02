Looters seen on video burglarizing hair extensions store

- It goes without saying when you're at your most vulnerable, thieves will look to take advantage and that's exactly what happened at one north Houston hair extensions shop following Tropical Storm Harvey.

While many Houston-area are suffering through the destruction left behind by the tropical weather system, three men were trying to loot. They attempted to cut through the back door of the North Freeway location of She's Happy Hair on Monday afternoon.

The thieves were after valuable hair weave bundles that can sell on the underground market for a range of $75 up to 200 each.

After several minutes of cutting at the door with a saw, owner Warren Broadnax tells FOX 26 News that the men were alerted by someone in a white Lexus sport utility vehicle and that's when they ran away. Although the men did not get away with any of the hair extensions, the whole experience left Broadnax disappointed.