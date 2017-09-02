Some west Houston homes unsafe for return

- Authorities have put a halt to rescue and recovery efforts for civilians in a densely-populated section of far west Houston. They say neighborhoods near the intersection of Memorial Drive and Eldridge Parkway are hazardous due to a potential chemical leak, downed power lines and strong currents. They are also trying to deter looting in the area. Only authorized water crafts were allowed to launch and only to rescue people not to bring people back to recover their belongings.