Volunteers at Katy Mills Mall taking in pets and pet supplies after Harvey

- A group of volunteers is making sure displaced pets are being cared for after Harvey. Several rescue groups are coming together to collect pet supplies and care for pets who were displaced by Harvey.

A donation drive outside of Katy Mills Mall is collecting food, pet beds, kennels, and other pet supplies. Volunteers there are also caring for pets surrendered by their owners and taking in stray animals.

Pets taken to the location are checked out by volunteer veterinarians and vet techs, then the pets are being taken to shelters to be cared for. Many of the pets are being taken to Austin, but the groups are also working with local shelters to keep some in the area that may belong to someone. The group says the hope is to be able to reunite the pets with owners who may be looking for them.