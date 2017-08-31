US Postal Service lists locations to pick up government benefit checks after Harvey
HOUSTON, Texas (KRIV / AP) - The U.S. Postal Service has posted a list of locations where Houston-area residents can pick up government benefit checks after Harvey forced the temporary closing of several post offices.
Customers displaced by HARVEY who receive Treasury Checks through U.S. Mail, go here for Houston area https://t.co/RZEimEZtcI pic.twitter.com/DB4RJ9rlC8— U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) August 31, 2017
Customers displaced by HARVEY who receive Treasury Checks through U.S. Mail, go here for other Texas locations https://t.co/MShz05mUir pic.twitter.com/XMESvj34Uy— U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) August 31, 2017
The list posted Thursday includes pickup site addresses by ZIP code.
- 77326; 77532: Greens North - 1530 Greensmark Dr. Houston 77067
- 77707: Martin Luther King - 9444 Cullen Blvd, Houston 77051
- 77422: James Griffith - 9320 Emnora Ln, Houston 77080
- 77639; 77640: Alvin - 455 E House St, Alvin 77511
- 77360: Angleton - 100 Cannan Dr, Angleton 77515
- 77630; 77659; 77368; 77662: Beaumont Mpo - 5815 Walden Rd, Beaumont 77707
- 77502: Brookshire - 4115 5th St, Brookshire 77423
- 77371;77476; 77705; 77521; 77480; 77486: Bryan - 2121 E Wm J Bryan Pkwy Bryan 77801
- 77084: Sam Houston - 1500 Hadley St, Houston 77002
- 77612: De Moss - 6500 De Moss Dr, Houston 77074
- 77332; 77615; 77629: Channelview - 531 Sheldon Rd, Channelview 77530
- 77619: Port Neches - 1324 Port Neches Ave, Port Neches, Tx 77651
- 77650: Port Bolivar - 2500 Broadway Ave, Port Bolivar, Tx 77650
- 77362: Magnolia - 815 Goodson Rd, Magnolia, Tx 77355
- 77336: El Campo - 110 S Mechanic St, El Campo 77437
- 77701; 77372; 77706: Humble - 1202 1st St E, Humble 77338
- 77378: Huntsville - 3190 Highway 30 W, Huntsville 77340
- 77334; 77494: Katy - 20180 Park Row Dr, Katy 77449
- 77365; 77585; 77374; 77376: Kountze - 1245 S Pine St, Kountze 77625
- 77657: La Marque - 509 Laurel St, La Marque 77568
- 77538; 77024; 77364; 77582: Liberty - 1515 Sam Houston St Liberty 77575
- 77539: Pasadena - 1199 Pasadena Blvd Pasadena 77501
- 77655; 77650: Port Arthur - 345 Lakeshore Dr, Port Arthur 77640
- 77616; 77626; 77664: Village Mills - 4956 Fm 3063, Village Mills 77663
- 77422; 77415; 77463; 77480: West Columbia - 350 W Brazos Ave, West Columbia 77486
- 77420; 77468: Wharton - 141 E Milam St, Wharton 77488
- 77622;77623; 77358; 77363; 77367; 77661: Winnie - 324 Highway 124, Winnie, Tx 77665
- 77327; 77357: Porter Main - 23550 Partners Way, Porter, Tx 77365
- 77560; 77597: Anahuac - 411 W. Main St, Anahuac, Tx 77514
- 77624: Warren - 120 County Road 1520, Warren, Tx 77664
- 77625: Silsbee - 111 W Avenue P, Silsbee, Tx 77656
- 77331: Sheperd - 1350 S Byrd Ave, Shepherd, Tx 77371
- 77333: Montgomery - 20821 Eva St Ste H, Montgomery, Tx 77356
- 77614: Mauriceville - 11424 Highway 12, Mauriceville, Tx 77626
- 77656: Lumberton - 650 S Main St, Lumberton, Tx 77657
- 77350: Goodrich - 7440 Us Highway 59 S, Goodrich, Tx 77335
- 77577: Danbury - 6003 5th St, Danbury, Tx 77534
- 77359: Coldspring - 14231 State Hwy 150 W, Coldspring, Tx 77331
- 77335; 77351; 77369: Cleveland - 1213 E Houston St, Cleveland, Tx 77327
Government checks including Social Security payments, Department of Veterans Affairs disability benefits and checks from the Office of Personnel Management and the Railroad Retirement Board can be picked up starting Friday.
The locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
The Postal Service says to pick up a check, customers must show proper identification.
Customers can also complete a change of address request if they expect to be out of their homes for an extended period.
