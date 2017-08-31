Urban rescue and recovery teams checking Houston door-to-door for survivors

- Search teams are now going door-to-door in homes in Houston.

It's necessary, but also some pretty grim work.

With flooding beginning to ease in many areas, the urban rescue and recovery teams are going into houses to see if survivors are still in there or if anyone has died indoors.

The teams are getting help from local volunteers.

Emergency call centers are still getting 911 calls, and some may be from people they believe may still be inside residences.