A mother wants her son's death to be a warning to others

One of the tragedies of this storm is the death of a 24 year-year-old young man. Andrew Pasek died after stepping on a live wire submerged in the flood waters. He was in the Bear Creek, helping his sister. His mother, Jodelle Pasek joined Kaitlyn Monte and Melissa Wilson on the phone during a recent broadcast.

Melissa: Thank you for joining us this afternoon. IAs one mother to another, it’s hard to talk to you, there’s no way we can feel your pain. We can only imagine what you’re going through. You are pulling your strength together because you have a strong message for the Houston area.

Jodelle: I want to make sure that people know that even though you're trying to help everyone, which I would do the same thing myself, please be aware that sometimes you need to look around your surroundings, make sure all of the electricity in the subdivision is off, as it was not yesterday in Bear Creek Section 1. My son, trying to help his sister with his friend, walking through two feet of water, noticed -- he was walking in front of his friend, and you know, he had a broken ankle, so he had pins in his ankle, and he felt something, and he knew something was really wrong. He told his friend to get away, although his friend was trying to reach for him and help him and he fell into the lamp post that was there on someone's mailbox that apparently had a live wire. So, he lost his life. And that could have been anybody yesterday out there in Bear Creek Section One. They could not get to my son because the power had not been turned off. So, they had to wait an hour and a half until CenterPoint got the power turned off, to go to him, so he could not be resuscitated, and that's so very unfortunate, but that could have been anyone's child out there. It could have been someone's wife, a husband, a grandparent, aunt or uncle and that is my whole reason for this. Please be vigilant and be careful. I know you want your power on, if you’re staying in the flooding, and even though it might be a voluntary evacuation, but it may cost someone else’s life, with the water being flooded on someone’s lawn.

Melissa: Jodelle, I’m so amazed with you that you can get the strength to share this message, when I spoke with you yesterday evening, you told me the reason you were going to find the strength to talk to us today is because you don’t want your beloved son to die in vain, that you wanted to save somebody else’s life.

Jodelle: Yes, very much so. I am a substitute teacher in the Spring Branch Independent School District. I love children, I love kids and you know, we’re raising some good kids. We need to keep them alive. And this could have happened to, obviously, any adult, but mainly for the children that aren’t thinking or don’t know that, you know, the power’s on and the water . . .

MELISSA: Jodelle, i would love to honor your son while we’re talking with you. We’re looking at this picture of him, such a young, handsome man, so wholesome looking. Would you like to say something about him, would you like people to know what kind of person he was and what he meant to you?

JODELLE: Yes. He was an eagle scout. He had many friends He graduated from Westchester Academy for International studies in Spring Branch. He took his education there and used it to create a career for himself in the automotive industry and had found a perfect place for him to be. He was so happy with his new job and he was a good person

KAITLIN: Jodelle, I think just the the story of the friend fact that he told his friend “don’t touch me” while he was struggling, just absolutely speaks to that. You should be so incredibly proud. As a new mother, I can’t even imagine. We are so proud of you for raising someone like that.

JODELLE: Thank you. I am at a loss for words. I’m so sorry.

MELISSA: Don’t be sorry. I am amazed you are able to talk and the message you want to tell people is to be very careful, especially if you’re walking in someone’s yard. We always fear a downed electrical line and you can look out for those.

JODELLE: Exactly. When you have deep water you cannot see a landscaping light.

MELISSA: Most of these neighborhoods we’re seeing, the electricity is still on, the water's up high and we're still seeing a porchlight. It's amazing to think it can even stay on with all of, that amount of water.

JODELLE: I’m sure I got the word right, ironically, when we returned to our house, which we had power before we left to retrieve him, all our power was off, and our neighbor who had spoken with CenterPoint said CenterPoint had told them they had to turn the power off because the subdivisions were flooded. So, if I caused CenterPoint to come right then and there and do that, you know, I am glad that they did. But they should have done it beforehand, and that’s another thing that I’m just trying to say to people Even if you think you’re staying and you need power it could cost someone else’s their life.

KAITLIN: You are so strong to have suffered this loss. I know so many mothers and parents across the Houston area are struggling and dealing with loss and dealing with pain. can you give any words of advice or wisdom, or anything that you think might help someone else who is also suffering right

JODELLE Unfortunately, I think I told you I lost my other son when he was 19, in a tragic accident. I’ll be honest with you, I think this is the only reason I am able to do this is because, I’ve done it before. And I just, I know most times, you have to get your strength from somewhere, I’m trying to save other people and that's where I’m getting my strength.