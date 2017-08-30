Selecting verified charities following Harvey

- Following natural disasters like Harvey, generous people are ready to give to charities that help victims, but how do you determine if you are donating to a legitimate organization?

As a good recommendation, most reputable charitable organizations will not directly solicit donations from individual consumers by telephone, email or door-to-door visits. Donors should also avoid clicking on links in unsolicited emails.

The Texas Attorney General's Office recommends the following resources:

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends partner and associate members of the Texas Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster. Among the members are the American Red Cross, Feeding Texas, The Salvation Army and several organizations with religious ties.