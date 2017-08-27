Houston-area cities with curfews in effect due to Harvey flooding

- In response to Harvey, the following cities have a curfew in place:

Alvin - 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Curfew is in effect this evening from 10:00 p.m. - 6:00 a.m. #alvintx #Harvey — City of Alvin (@CityofAlvinTx) August 27, 2017

Bellaire - 12 a.m. until 5 a.m.

On the advice of Bellaire Police Department command staff, given the vast number of properties left unprotected in the aftermath of this week's flood disaster.

Daisetta - 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

A curfew is now in effect for the City of Daisetta. The curfew TIME is 10:00pm to 6:00am each day until further notice.

Also, the Hull Daisetta High School Gym is open for shelter. Please bring only medications that is needed. No pets please. Anyone with blankets please bring.

Dickinson - 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

City of Dickinson has issued a mandatory curfew, effective from 10:00 pm until 6:00 am. The curfew is effective immediately. Only authorized personnel currently active in official recovery efforts should be out in public. All other citizens are required to be indoors during the curfew times. The curfew will be in effective until further notice. Officers will be patrolling in marked units and high water vehicles during the nighttime hours.

Friendswood - 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Beginning Sunday, August 27 in the City of Friendswood a curfew is in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. — City of Friendswood (@FriendswoodCity) August 27, 2017

Houston - 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

League City - 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Curfew in League City tonight from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Please share. — LeagueCityTX (@LeagueCityTX) August 27, 2017

Pasadena - 10 p.m. until 7 a.m.

The City of Pasadena has issued a city-wide curfew between the hours of 10 p.m. until 7 a.m. until further notice. https://t.co/B3dOfpCMIg — City of Pasadena TX (@PasadenaTX) August 27, 2017

Pearland - 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Santa Fe - 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Due to the heavy flooding caused by Tropical Storm Harvey, City of Santa Fe Mayor Jeff Tambrella has signed an order for a mandatory curfew for the City of Santa Fe effective immediately. The times for the curfew are 10pm to 6am and is in effect until September 4th 2017. If the situation improves, the order may become void prior to the September 4th end date. If that occurs, a second press will be issued.

Seabrook - 10 p.m to 6 a.m.

Mayor Kolupski has extended the curfew order and Seabrook will be under a mandatory curfew again tonight starting at 10:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29. The curfew is in place for the safety of our community as we recover from the recent flood event.

Seabrook City Hall will open tomorrow from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., however, there will be NO TRASH PICKUP on Tuesday. We hope to resume trash pickup as soon as we feasibly can and we will notify our residents when service resumes. Do not place trash or other items on the curb at this time.

As our city recovers from the flooding we urge residents to slow down when driving through neighborhoods with flooded streets. The wake washes into people’s yards and in some cases into their homes causing possible flood damage. In addition, DO NOT move barricades that are placed in high water areas. These barricades are put in place for your safety. We encourage you to find an alternate route if barricades are blocking certain streets.

If your home suffered damage during the flood please report it to us by completing the Storm Damage Report online at www.seabrooktx.gov/damagereport.

We will continue to update the community on our social media networks and posting to our website at www.seabrooktx.gov/harvey.



Webster - 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Beginning Sunday, August 27, 2017 in the City of Webster, a curfew will be in effect from 10 PM to 6 AM. On Saturday night and early Sunday morning emergency personnel were involved in an extremely high volume of night time, vehicular water rescues. With more rain in the forecast, City leaders are hoping to avoid the same type scenario and minimize high water related risks for our citizens.