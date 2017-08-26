Shelters & resources for residents affected by Harvey

- American Red Cross Shelters

Walker County Storm Shelter

455 State Highway 75 N

Huntsville, TX 77320



Bay Harbor Methodist Church

3459 Deke Slayton Expressway

Galveston, TX 77573



Huntsville High School

515 FM 2821 E Huntsville, TX 77320



Knights of Columbus

1310 Hwy 90 West, Sealy 77474



MO Campbell Education Center

1865 Aldine Bender Rd

Houston, TX 77032



Sacred Heart Catholic Church

507 S 4th St, Richmond, TX



Golden Acres Baptist Church CLC

2812 Pansy Street PASADENA, TX 77503



First Baptist Church Tomball

401 Oxford Street TOMBALL, TX 77375

For more American Red Cross Shelters click here.

Houston Shelters

NRG Center (1 NRG Park)

Toyota Center (1510 Polk Street)*

George R. Brown Convention Center (1001 Avenida de las Americas)*

MO Campbell Center (1865 Aldine Bender Road)

Golden Acres Baptist Church (2813 Pansy Street)

Forge for Families (3435 Dixie)

Frank Dobie High School (10220 Blackhawk Boulevard)

Pasadena High School (206 South Shaver, Pasadena)

*These shelters are currently at capacity – please go to another available shelter.

Houston Megachurch Lakewood Church is opening its doors to residents displaced by flooding. It is located at 3700 Southwest Freeway in Houston

These multi-service centers and staging areas have been opened:

Per the request of the City of Houston Mayor's Office of Emergency Management, the Houston Independent School District has closed all of its Refuge of Last Resort locations due to accessibility and safety concerns. The Army National Guard is picking up the last of the evacuees from Westside High School and Revere Middle School. HISD police have locked down the remaining schools that were originally activated and per orders of the City of Houston Mayor's Office of Emergency Management, anyone who was planning to make their way to one of our schools, should go to one of the listed multi-service centers or directly to the George R. Brown Convention Center (1001 Avenida De Las Americas). The multi-service centers have been activated by the City of Houston Mayor's Office of Emergency Management.

Here is a list of available Multi-Service Centers:

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center

6402 Market Street

Houston Texas 77020

832.395.0895

Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center

4014 Market Street

Houston, Texas 77020

832.393.3800

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center

9314 Cullen

Houston, Texas 77051

832.395.0069

Third Ward Multi-Service Center

3611 Ennis Street

Houston, Texas 77004

832.393.4051

West End Multi-Service Center

170 Heights Blvd

Houston, Texas 77007

832.393.5950

The following Centers are also open:

John Peavy Senior Center

3814 Market Street

Houston, Texas 77020

Kashmere Gardens Branch Library

5411 Pardee

Houston, Texas 77026

The following non-profit partners have offered to assist in staging survivors until they can moved to a shelter:

Fallbrook Church

12512 Walters

Houston, Texas 77014

Lyndale United Church

503 Reeid

Houston, Texas 77002

MD Anderson YMCA

705 Cavalcade

Houston, Texas 77009

Trotter Family YMCA

1331 Augusta Drive

Houston, Texas 77057

Community of Faith Church

1024 Pinemont Drive

Houston, Texas 77091

Alief ISD Shelter

Alief Taylor High School is a shelter for hurricane evacuees who have lost their homes and possessions. We are providing basic necessities for these families as they have no place to go. The food and supplies are to help them in their time of need. The shelter is NOT an open pantry to the public. The school is located at 7555 Howell Sugar Land Rd, Houston, TX 77083.



Thanks to the overwhelming response from the Alief community, we currently have enough volunteers. In the event that additional volunteers are needed, we will post the registration form online through the district website and social media accounts.

Conroe Shelter

West Tabernacle Church

1900 FM 2854

Conroe, TX

Friendswood Shelter

From the City of Friendswood Emergency Operations Center: The City is experiencing significant flooding. Homes are taking on water and vehicles are being stranded.



The City's Activity Building, 416 Morningside Dr., is being opened as an Emergency Shelter for people being picked up from their homes by the Friendswood Police Department.



Additional City Public Works-Streets & Drainage crews are being called in for further assistance with road closures.



Please stay indoors if possible. Do not drive into high water. Turn around, Don't Drown!

Fort Bend County Shelters

Shelters Not Allowing Pets :

Red Cross Shelter at the George R. Brown, 1001 Avenida de La Americas Houston

Contact: 1-800-733-2767

Shelters Accepting Pets*:

Gallery Furniture, 6006 North Freeway, Houston, TX

Contact Information: 713-694-5570

Gallery Furniture, 7227 W. Grand Parkway South., Richmond, TX

Contact Information: 281-407-7161

Red Cross Shelter at B.F. Terry High School 5500 Avenue N. Rosenberg, TX

*Please bring food, medicine, and crates for your pets.

Shelters outside Fort Bend County

La Marque Shelter

The American Red Cross has established a shelter for displaced citizens of Galveston County at Abundant Life Christian Center at 601 Delany in La Marque. City of La Marque cannot provide transportation to the shelter. Citizens needing dialysis should call ESRD Network at 469-916-3800.

Texas State Parks

Hurricane Harvey evacuees can stay for free in Texas state parks. Please call parks to check availability.

Some parks in coastal and south Texas regions are closed due to the hurricane. Parks not listed here may have limited availability; if you are an evacuee and you are near a TPWD park that is not listed here, you can check this map to see if the park is open.

Gallery Furniture

Gallery Furniture is welcoming Houstonians in need of shelter from rising flood waters to the location off I-45 North between Tidwell and Parker. Gallery Furniture is stocked with food, water, plenty of mattresses and looks forward to keeping their neighbors safe from the storm.



"Houstonians have a safe, dry place to take shelter at Gallery Furniture so if they can get here they are welcome," said owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale. "We hope to give them some comfort in this incredibly difficult time."



This isn't the first time the Houston retailer has taken in victims of natural disasters, most notably Hurricane Katrina.

Katy Shelters

Morton Ranch High School - 21000 Franz Rd, Katy, TX 77449

Cinco Ranch High School - 23440 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Katy, TX 77494

Montgomery County Shelters

St. Simon and Jude 26777 Glen Loch Road Spring, TX 77381

Bull Sallas Park 21679 McCleskey Road New Caney, TX 77357

Magnolia High School 14350 FM 1488 Magnolia, TX 77354

Under and Over Fellowship 600 South Frasier Street Conroe TX 77301

College Park High School 3701 College Park Drive The Woodlands TX

Harris County Shelter: The Church Project 295 Sawdust Rd The Woodlands TX

Tomball-area shelters

Lone Star College - Tomball

30555 Tomball Parkway

Tomball, Texas 77375

512-850-4483

Creekside Park Jr. High School

8711 Creekside Green Drive

The Woodlands, TX

832-928-3399

Klein ISD Multipurpose Center

7500 FM 2920

Klein, TX 77379

832-249-4240

Klein Oak High School

22603 Northcrest Drive

Spring, Texas 77389

832-484-5000

Emergency Numbers

City of Houston Services Helpline: 311

CenterPoint Energy Natural Gas: 713-659-2111

CenterPoint Energy Electric: 713-207-2222

FEMA Disaster Assistance: 1-800-621-3362

Harris County Judge: 713-755-4000

Harris County OEM: 713-881-3100

Harris County Sheriff's Dept: 713-221-6000

Houston Traffic Signal Repair: 713-881-3210

In addition to calling 911 or the U.S. Coast Guard Houston Command Center at 281-464-4851 for assistance, people in distress can call the following Coast Guard numbers:

281-464-4851

281-464-4852

281-464-4853

281-464-4854

281-464-4855

Regional, State, National Resources

FEMA

Texas DPS Division of Emergency Management

National Hurricane Center

Texas Gulf Coast Region Red Cross

Houston Food Bank

United Way of Greater Houston

For a full list of emergency resources by county, visit our Hurricane Toolbox by clicking here.