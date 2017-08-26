Shelters & resources for residents affected by Harvey
American Red Cross Shelters
Walker County Storm Shelter
455 State Highway 75 N
Huntsville, TX 77320
Bay Harbor Methodist Church
3459 Deke Slayton Expressway
Galveston, TX 77573
Huntsville High School
515 FM 2821 E Huntsville, TX 77320
Knights of Columbus
1310 Hwy 90 West, Sealy 77474
MO Campbell Education Center
1865 Aldine Bender Rd
Houston, TX 77032
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
507 S 4th St, Richmond, TX
Golden Acres Baptist Church CLC
2812 Pansy Street PASADENA, TX 77503
First Baptist Church Tomball
401 Oxford Street TOMBALL, TX 77375
Houston Shelters
NRG Center (1 NRG Park)
Toyota Center (1510 Polk Street)*
George R. Brown Convention Center (1001 Avenida de las Americas)*
MO Campbell Center (1865 Aldine Bender Road)
Golden Acres Baptist Church (2813 Pansy Street)
Forge for Families (3435 Dixie)
Frank Dobie High School (10220 Blackhawk Boulevard)
Pasadena High School (206 South Shaver, Pasadena)
*These shelters are currently at capacity – please go to another available shelter.
Houston Megachurch Lakewood Church is opening its doors to residents displaced by flooding. It is located at 3700 Southwest Freeway in Houston
These multi-service centers and staging areas have been opened:
Per the request of the City of Houston Mayor's Office of Emergency Management, the Houston Independent School District has closed all of its Refuge of Last Resort locations due to accessibility and safety concerns. The Army National Guard is picking up the last of the evacuees from Westside High School and Revere Middle School. HISD police have locked down the remaining schools that were originally activated and per orders of the City of Houston Mayor's Office of Emergency Management, anyone who was planning to make their way to one of our schools, should go to one of the listed multi-service centers or directly to the George R. Brown Convention Center (1001 Avenida De Las Americas). The multi-service centers have been activated by the City of Houston Mayor's Office of Emergency Management.
Here is a list of available Multi-Service Centers:
Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center
6402 Market Street
Houston Texas 77020
832.395.0895
Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center
4014 Market Street
Houston, Texas 77020
832.393.3800
Sunnyside Multi-Service Center
9314 Cullen
Houston, Texas 77051
832.395.0069
Third Ward Multi-Service Center
3611 Ennis Street
Houston, Texas 77004
832.393.4051
West End Multi-Service Center
170 Heights Blvd
Houston, Texas 77007
832.393.5950
The following Centers are also open:
John Peavy Senior Center
3814 Market Street
Houston, Texas 77020
Kashmere Gardens Branch Library
5411 Pardee
Houston, Texas 77026
The following non-profit partners have offered to assist in staging survivors until they can moved to a shelter:
Fallbrook Church
12512 Walters
Houston, Texas 77014
Lyndale United Church
503 Reeid
Houston, Texas 77002
MD Anderson YMCA
705 Cavalcade
Houston, Texas 77009
Trotter Family YMCA
1331 Augusta Drive
Houston, Texas 77057
Community of Faith Church
1024 Pinemont Drive
Houston, Texas 77091
Alief ISD Shelter
Alief Taylor High School is a shelter for hurricane evacuees who have lost their homes and possessions. We are providing basic necessities for these families as they have no place to go. The food and supplies are to help them in their time of need. The shelter is NOT an open pantry to the public. The school is located at 7555 Howell Sugar Land Rd, Houston, TX 77083.
Thanks to the overwhelming response from the Alief community, we currently have enough volunteers. In the event that additional volunteers are needed, we will post the registration form online through the district website and social media accounts.
Conroe Shelter
West Tabernacle Church
1900 FM 2854
Conroe, TX
Friendswood Shelter
From the City of Friendswood Emergency Operations Center: The City is experiencing significant flooding. Homes are taking on water and vehicles are being stranded.
The City's Activity Building, 416 Morningside Dr., is being opened as an Emergency Shelter for people being picked up from their homes by the Friendswood Police Department.
Additional City Public Works-Streets & Drainage crews are being called in for further assistance with road closures.
Please stay indoors if possible. Do not drive into high water. Turn around, Don't Drown!
Fort Bend County Shelters
Shelters Not Allowing Pets :
Red Cross Shelter at the George R. Brown, 1001 Avenida de La Americas Houston
Contact: 1-800-733-2767
Shelters Accepting Pets*:
Gallery Furniture, 6006 North Freeway, Houston, TX
Contact Information: 713-694-5570
Gallery Furniture, 7227 W. Grand Parkway South., Richmond, TX
Contact Information: 281-407-7161
Red Cross Shelter at B.F. Terry High School 5500 Avenue N. Rosenberg, TX
*Please bring food, medicine, and crates for your pets.
Shelters outside Fort Bend County
La Marque Shelter
The American Red Cross has established a shelter for displaced citizens of Galveston County at Abundant Life Christian Center at 601 Delany in La Marque. City of La Marque cannot provide transportation to the shelter. Citizens needing dialysis should call ESRD Network at 469-916-3800.
Texas State Parks
Hurricane Harvey evacuees can stay for free in Texas state parks. Please call parks to check availability.
Some parks in coastal and south Texas regions are closed due to the hurricane. Parks not listed here may have limited availability; if you are an evacuee and you are near a TPWD park that is not listed here, you can check this map to see if the park is open.
Gallery Furniture
Gallery Furniture is welcoming Houstonians in need of shelter from rising flood waters to the location off I-45 North between Tidwell and Parker. Gallery Furniture is stocked with food, water, plenty of mattresses and looks forward to keeping their neighbors safe from the storm.
"Houstonians have a safe, dry place to take shelter at Gallery Furniture so if they can get here they are welcome," said owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale. "We hope to give them some comfort in this incredibly difficult time."
This isn't the first time the Houston retailer has taken in victims of natural disasters, most notably Hurricane Katrina.
Katy Shelters
Morton Ranch High School - 21000 Franz Rd, Katy, TX 77449
Cinco Ranch High School - 23440 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Katy, TX 77494
Montgomery County Shelters
St. Simon and Jude 26777 Glen Loch Road Spring, TX 77381
Bull Sallas Park 21679 McCleskey Road New Caney, TX 77357
Magnolia High School 14350 FM 1488 Magnolia, TX 77354
Under and Over Fellowship 600 South Frasier Street Conroe TX 77301
College Park High School 3701 College Park Drive The Woodlands TX
Harris County Shelter: The Church Project 295 Sawdust Rd The Woodlands TX
Tomball-area shelters
Lone Star College - Tomball
30555 Tomball Parkway
Tomball, Texas 77375
512-850-4483
Creekside Park Jr. High School
8711 Creekside Green Drive
The Woodlands, TX
832-928-3399
Klein ISD Multipurpose Center
7500 FM 2920
Klein, TX 77379
832-249-4240
Klein Oak High School
22603 Northcrest Drive
Spring, Texas 77389
832-484-5000
Emergency Numbers
City of Houston Services Helpline: 311
CenterPoint Energy Natural Gas: 713-659-2111
CenterPoint Energy Electric: 713-207-2222
FEMA Disaster Assistance: 1-800-621-3362
Harris County Judge: 713-755-4000
Harris County OEM: 713-881-3100
Harris County Sheriff's Dept: 713-221-6000
Houston Traffic Signal Repair: 713-881-3210
In addition to calling 911 or the U.S. Coast Guard Houston Command Center at 281-464-4851 for assistance, people in distress can call the following Coast Guard numbers:
281-464-4851
281-464-4852
281-464-4853
281-464-4854
281-464-4855
Regional, State, National Resources
Texas DPS Division of Emergency Management
Texas Gulf Coast Region Red Cross
