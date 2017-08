Harvey-related school closings

- List of school closings due to weather and damage

Abbey Preparatory Academy - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Aldine ISD - closed Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Alief ISD - closed Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Alvin ISD - closed Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Anahuac ISD - closed Monday and Tuesday

Annunciation Orthodox School - closed Monday

Angleton ISD - closed Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Ashbury Day School - closed from Monday until Friday

The Awty International School - closed Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday

Barbers Hill ISD - closed Monday and Tuesday

Bay City ISD - closed until Matagorda County Mandatory Evacuation Order is lifted

Bellville ISD - closed Monday and Tuesday

Brazos ISD - closed Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday

Brazosport ISD - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Channelview ISD - closed Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Clear Creek ISD - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Cleveland ISD - closed Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Coldspring-Oakhurst ISD - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Conroe ISD - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Cornerstone Christian Academy (Sugar Land) - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Crosby ISD - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Cy-Fair ISD - closed Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Dayton ISD - closed Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Deer Park ISD - closed Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Dickinson ISD - closed Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Faith West Academy - closed Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Friendswood ISD - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Fort Bend ISD - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Galena Park ISD - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Galveston ISD - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Goodrich ISD - closed until Wednesday

Goose Creek ISD - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Grace Episcopal School - closed until further notice

Hempstead ISD - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Holy Spirit Episcopal School - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Houston Can Academies - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Houston ISD - will reopen on Monday, Sept. 11

Huffman ISD - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Monday, Sept. 5

Humble ISD - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Iman Academy schools and Faith childcare centers - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Interactive College of Technology (South West, Pasadena and North campuses)

The John Cooper School - closed Monday and Tuesday

Katy ISD - closed from Monday until Friday

Katy Adventist Christian School - closed from Monday until Friday

Klein ISD - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

La Porte ISD - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Lamar CISD - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Liberty ISD - closed Monday and Tuesday

Magnolia ISD - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Memorial Lutheran School - closed Monday until Wednesday

The Monarch School and Institute - closed Monday

Montgomery ISD - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Needville ISD - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

New Caney ISD - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

New Waverly ISD - closed Monday and Tuesday

Pasadena ISD - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Pearland ISD - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Purpose Christian Academy - will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Raul Yzaguirre Schools for Success Charter - will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Royal ISD - closed from Monday until Friday

Saint Thomas’ Episcopal School - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Santa Fe ISD - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Sealy ISD - closed Monday and Tuesday

Shepherd ISD - closed Monday

Sheldon ISD - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Splendora ISD - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Spring ISD - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Spring Branch ISD - closed from Monday until Friday

Stafford ISD - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

St. Laurence Catholic School (Sugar Land) - closed Monday

St. Mark's Episcopal School - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

St. Stephen's Episcopal School - closed Monday and Tuesday

Sugar Mill Montessori School - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Sweeny ISD - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Texas City ISD - will reopen on Monday, Sept. 11

Texas Serenity Academy - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

The Regis School - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Tomball ISD - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Two Dimensions Preparatory Academy - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

The Varnett Public School - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Veritas Christian Academy of Houston - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Waller Christian Academy - closed from Monday until Friday

Wharton ISD - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Willis ISD - closed Monday and Tuesday

YES Prep Public Schools - closed from Monday until Friday

Yorkshire Academy - closed Monday and Tuesday

Zoe Learning Academy Houston Campus - closed Monday

Colleges and Universities

Brazosport College - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Chamberlain College of Nursing Houston and Pearland campuses - closed Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday

College of the Mainland - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Galveston College - closed on Monday

Houston Baptist University - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Houston Community College System - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Lee College - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Lone Star College - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

Prairie View A&M University (including Northwest Houston Center in Spring and the College of Nursing in downtown Houston) - closed from Monday until Wednesday

Remington College (Greenspoint and Webster campuses) - closed from Monday until Friday

Rice University - closed Monday and Tuesday

Sam Houston State University (Huntsville and The Woodlands Center campuses) - closed Monday and Tuesday

San Jacinto College - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

South Texas College of Law - closed Monday and Tuesday

Texas Southern University - closed from Monday until Wednesday

University of Houston (including Katy and Sugar Land campuses) - closed from Monday until Wednesday

University of Houston-Clear Lake (including Pearland campus and Texas Medical Center offices) - closed from Monday until Wednesday

University of Houston-Downtown (including classes at UHD Northwest, Lone Star College-Kingwood and Lone Star College-CyFair) - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

University of St. Thomas - closed from Monday until Friday, will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 5

FOX 26 News will continue to update this list as additional information is available.