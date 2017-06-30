FBI still searching for two persons of interest in Lancaster kidnapping

Lancaster police and the FBI are now searching for two persons of interest in the kidnapping of a 13-year-old.

The FBI is searching for 19-year-old Michael Titus of Dallas and 24-year-old Devontae Owens of Dallas. A $25,000 reward is now also being offered for information.

Authorities located and are speaking to two other persons of interest, 26-year-old Darius Fields of Glenn Heights and 25-year-old Laporshya Polley of Dallas.

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for 13-year-old Shavon Le'Feye Randle. Lancaster police believe she's in grave danger because someone called her family and told them they have her and are threatening to harm her.

Shavon is 5’5” and weighs 120 pounds. She had on a white t-shirt and blue basketball shorts when she was abducted.

The suspect vehicle is a white four-door sedan with damage to the rear passenger-side quarter panel.

Anyone who may see the vehicle or Shavon is urged not to approach but rather call 911 or call the Lancaster Police Department at 972-218-2711. The FBI Tip Hotline is (800) 225-5324.