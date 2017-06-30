Doctor opens fire in Bronx-Lebanon Hospital; gunman dead

- A doctor who opened fire at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center in New York Friday afternoon is dead, police said.

A source told Fox 5 that Dr. Henry Bello, a former family medicine physician at the hospital, opened fire inside the hospital with a rifle or a shotgun. He was wearing a lab coat and apparently concealed the rifle under the coat, the AP reported, citing a source.

Bello shot at least six people on the 16th and 17th floors, killing one, a source told Fox 5 News. Some of the victims are doctors. Several other people were hurt.

Bello apparently killed himself, a source told the AP. Police found his body on the 17th floor.

The NYPD arrived at the scene soon after the 2:50 p.m. report with a massive response of personnel and vehicles. Heavily armed officers went floor to floor to make sure the threat was contained. At one point, several cops with their weapons drawn were seen on the roof of the hospital.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the mayor said that police officers from two precincts and the special units raced into the hospital to protect the hundreds of people inside. De Blasio praised the hospital staff and first responders for their bravery. He said several victims were "fighting for their lives."

Police Commissioner James O'Neill said the gunman tried to set himself on fire, which triggered the fire alarms. Police found a rifle near the gunman's body. He said the gunman was wearing a white medical coat. O'Neill confirmed the shooter was a former employee of the hospital but did not confirm his identity at this time.

Video from SkyFoxHD showed dozens of police and fire vehicles around the hospital. Police later cleared the airspace, forcing SkyFoxHD to leave the area.

The 120-year-old hospital is located at 1650 Grand Concourse.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.