Visitor falls off Boomerango water ride, treated for minor injury

- The City of Baytown released the following statement on Thursday:

Two guests at Pirates Bay Waterpark were sliding on the parks' "Boomerango" ride when their inflatable raft veered to the side and collided with a divider, causing the raft to turn over and one of the riders to fall out of the slide. The rider suffered minor scratches, and was evaluated by EMS. The guest did not require transport.

The City of Baytown is fully committed to ensuring a safe and fun experience for our guests. City officials are working with the manufacturer to evaluate the slide and determine the cause. The investigation into the incident continues and we will share more when we have further information. The slide will be closed until further notice.

