Two officers, suspect shot during stop in San Antonio

- Two San Antonio police officers are in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting, according to SAPD.

In a briefing, SAPD Chief William McManus said two officers were shot during a stop and one suspect was shot as well. According to McManus, the officers were on directed patrol and stopped two individuals. When the officers got out of the vehicle, one suspect opened fire and struck the officers, McManus said. The officers returned fire and struck the suspect, McManus said in the briefing.

The officers and the suspect were taken to the hospital. McManus says the officers are very critical. One was shot in the head, and the other officer was struck in the upper torso. The other suspect that was not shot was transported to homicide.

McManus says both officers are 9-year veterans of the force. According to SAPD, the scene is over and there is no further danger to the public.