No indictments for 2 officers in Alva Braziel shooting death

- The Harris County District Attorney's Office released the following statement on Thursday:

A Harris County grand jury declined Thursday to indict two Houston Police officers for the shooting death of Alva Braziel, an armed man they encountered as he walked in the middle of Cullen Boulevard in the early morning hours of July 2016.

"Grand juries comprised of citizens review all police shootings," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "This enables the community, not prosecutors or police, to ultimately determine whether a person should be indicted."

The case was evaluated and presented to the grand jury by a senior prosecutor with experience in civil-rights investigations.

"It is our duty to be transparent and ensure that grand jurors have the opportunity to make informed decisions on whether a crime has been committed," Ogg said. "These decisions can impact people's lives forever."

Thursday's presentation marked the second time Braziel's death had been considered by a grand jury and the second time a grand jury declined to indict the officers.

The first time the case was presented to a grand jury, Braziel's family members said they had been unaware of the proceeding.

They then asked for the opportunity for additional information, including possible new evidence, to be considered by a grand jury.