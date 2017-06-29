South Texas clerk fights off knife-wielding robber with pipe

- A clerk in Kingsville, TX took quick action to fend off a knife-wielding robber with a pipe. The thief tried to rob a store, armed with a knife--but turned out the knife was no match. The clerk was armed, too. He pulled out a pipe from under the counter, and then began chasing the suspect to the door. You can see the two get into a duel. The clerk even got cut from the robber, but is expected to be okay. Police are now searching for the person who managed to run away.