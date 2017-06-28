Store clerk chases off knife-wielding robbery suspect

- Police are searching for a would-be robber who entered a convenience store wielding a knife, only to be chased off by the store clerk.

Kingsville police say a man wearing dark-colored clothing walked into the Superette Store with his face covered and attempted to rob a store clerk with a knife. The video shows the clerk grabbing a pipe and getting in a scuffle with the suspect. The clerk eventually ran the man out of the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.