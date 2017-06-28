Man ordered to come to court every day

- A Houston man will be back in court again Thursday morning for the eight time in two weeks because he says he can't afford an attorney.

22-year-old Antwain Townes says because his family bailed him out on a robbery charge – Judge Michael Mcspadden assumes he can afford his own attorney.

He says the judge has reset his case eight times in two weeks requiring him to come back to court every day until he can hire his own attorney.

Michael Kubosh, who's also a bail bondsman, posted Townes' bond after his family could only come up with $800 on the $80,000 bond.

We contacted Judge Mcspadden's court and spoke with his coordinator but we have yet to hear back from him.

Meanwhile Townes must be back in court again tomorrow morning.