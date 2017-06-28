Texas fugitive arrested at Iron Maiden concert after Facebook post

- A fugitive was arrested at an Iron Maiden concert after a friend posted a photo of their seat locations on Facebook, authorities say.

Bexar County deputies say Derrick Roseland was arrested on an aggravated kidnapping warrant out of Austin during a concert in San Antonio. Austin police saw a Facebook post by Roseland's friend with the seat information and suspected Roseland might be there, BCSO says. Austin police told the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, who made the arrest.