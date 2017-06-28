Texas fugitive arrested at Iron Maiden concert after Facebook post

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted: Jun 28 2017 04:53PM CDT

Updated: Jun 28 2017 04:53PM CDT

SAN ANTONIO (FOX 26) - A fugitive was arrested at an Iron Maiden concert after a friend posted a photo of their seat locations on Facebook, authorities say.

Bexar County deputies say Derrick Roseland was arrested on an aggravated kidnapping warrant out of Austin during a concert in San Antonio.  Austin police saw a Facebook post by Roseland's friend with the seat information and suspected Roseland might be there, BCSO says. Austin police told the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, who made the arrest.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston