SWAT responds to reported barricaded suspect in northeast Harris County

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted: Jun 28 2017 03:45PM CDT

Updated: Jun 28 2017 03:45PM CDT

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 26) - HPD SWAT and and a negation team have responded to a report of a barricaded suspect in a residence at 50 Evanston in northeast Harris County.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

More from FOX 26 Houston