Perjury charge dismissed for former trooper in Sandra Bland case

- A judge has signed an order that will dismiss a perjury charge against former Texas Department of Public Safety Brian Encinia in the Sandra Bland arrest case. Bland was found dead in a Waller County Jail cell on July 13, 2015 following her arrest three days earlier.

A medical examiner ruled Bland's death a suicide as a result of asphyxiation. Encinia had stopped Bland for failing to signal a lane change.

Chip Lewis, the attorney for Encinia, released the following statement on Wednesday:

The perjury charge against Brian Encinia has been dismissed by state District Judge Albert McCaig in Waller County based on a motion for dismissal by the prosecution.

Brian and his family appreciate the thoughtful review by the prosecutors. Dismissal was the right thing to do. The Encinias will remain forever grateful to their family, friends and members of the law enforcement community for all their support.

Brian and his family will have no further comment on this matter.

As part of the dismissed charge, Encinia must surrender any licenses related to law enforcement and not seek any employment in that sector.