Houston Professional Fire Fighters' Association files lawsuit against city
HOUSTON (FOX 26) - The Houston Professional Fighters' Association filed a lawsuit against the City of Houston.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON (FOX 26) - The Houston Professional Fighters' Association filed a lawsuit against the City of Houston.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.