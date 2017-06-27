City of Houston seeking artists to create murals in Houston neighborhoods

- Artists wanted! The City of Houston is adding another 38 "Mini Murals" to street-side traffic control signal boxes, and they are encouraging local artists to apply.

The city already has over 170 works of art decorating Houston neighborhoods. The City of Houston has partnered with UP Art Studio to add more artists' creations to our streets.

“This program is a tremendous success on every level,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “Community murals enrich our neighborhoods, represent the diversity of our community and employ the talents of Houston artists. People love them and we have had a lot of positive response, so we want more artists to join the roster," said Mayor Sylvester Turner.

If you want to apply you can find the Open Call guidelines here.

The Mini Murals have been funded by Mayor Turner, City Council, as well as private sponsors.

“We are excited that the City of Houston continues to be supportive of this project and sees the value in emphasizing public art through this and other public art projects. We work hard to leverage what the City does with other sponsorships and a lot of groups see a Mini Mural as a great way to give back to the community. The cost to sponsor a Mini Mural is $2,500 and we have had management districts, neighborhood associations, corporate partners, individuals, and others sponsor murals," said Noah Quiles, Managing Partner of UP Art Studio.