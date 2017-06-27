Second suspect charged in shooting death of 10-month-old boy

- A second suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 10-month-old baby boy at a southwest Houston apartment complex on June 14. According to court documents, Kravon Human has been charged in connection with the shooting death of 10-month-old Messiah Marshall.

Police say the boy's father was taking out the trash at Nob Hill Apartments with his son when three unknown male suspects approached. Investigators say one of the suspects open fire, killing the baby boy. The 10-month-old victim, Messiah Marshall, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jared Alexander Balogun was charged last week with capital murder in the death of 10-month-old Messiah Marshall.