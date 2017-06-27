Reduce your internet footprint without unplugging

By: Emily Akin

Posted: Jun 27 2017 05:42PM CDT

Updated: Jun 27 2017 05:59PM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - As you browse the interne and  buy online, that information is shared with data brokers.  Data brokers then sell or share your information. That's why you need to see what others see.

You can do that on these websites.
Zabasearch, Spokeo, and PIPL.

Many of us have old internet store accounts we've signed up for that we don't use any more....all that information is just sitting there.
 
Account Killer can clear your online footprint. 
http://www.accountkiller.com/en/
 

