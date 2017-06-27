Armored car robbery investigation at West University Place bank

- Police are investigating an apparent armored vehicle robbery at a bank where at least two males, who wore camouflage clothing and ski masks, were seen traveling away in a silver sport utility vehicle down Bellaire Boulevard westbound toward the 610 Loop.

West University Place Police Department officers arrived to the Bank of America branch on Stella Link Road near Bellaire Boulevard at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in response to a reported robbery in progress.

Police determined that a Garda armored vehicle was the apparent target of the robbery since the driver was assaulted from behind by two suspects as he attempted to took a money bag into the bank building. The suspects carried guns and were gone before officers arrived.

West University Place police is seeking help from the public to identify the suspects and/or vehicle in this apparent robbery case. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the FBI Task Force by phone at 713-693-5000 or the West University Place PD at 713-668-0330 or by e-mail at crime@westutx.gov.