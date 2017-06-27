Not warp speed: Speeding driver had "alien doll passenger"

- Police in Alpharetta, Georgia, stopped a motorist who was speeding with an otherworldly passenger riding shotgun on Sunday, June 25.

Officers from the Alpharetta Police Department stopped the driver, who had been caught doing 84 mph (135 km/h), and issued him a verbal warning for driving too fast, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Police did not say why an alien doll was in the passenger seat, or why the driver was in such a rush. “Umm, the things you see during everyday patrol,” they wrote on Facebook.

CREDIT: Storyful