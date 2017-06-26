New charity clinic in Pearland offers free primary care

- A non-profit clinic in Pearland is now offering free primary care on a walk-in basis.

The Seva Clinic is a charity primary clinic run by volunteer physicians at the Pearland Neighborhood Center. The clinic is open once a week on Thursday between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. No appointment is needed.

The clinic is located at 2335 N. Texas Avenue, Pearland, TX 77581.

The clinic officially opened on June 1. An inauguration ceremony was held on May 20 with Mayor Tom Reid in attendance.