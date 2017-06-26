Supreme Court puts travel ban in place

- In January President Trump issued an executive order banning travel that would affect seven different majority Muslim countries. The Supreme Court put an injunction on that order. In March the President issued another order affecting only six countries. Monday morning, the Supreme Court made a big decision.



"The Supreme Court issued a ruling that was quite surprising in that the justices agreed that the travel ban can go into affect in part", says Josh Blackman, an associate professor of law at South Texas College of Law in Houston.



The six countries include Somalia, Sudan, Iran, Libya, Yemen and Syria.



"I hope that the Supreme Court will over rule it and then once they find out, then they will ban the ban, that's what I'm hoping will happen", says Mustafaa Carroll, Executive Director of CAIR Houston. While some are for this travel ban, he says he believes it unfairly targets those that share his faith.



"Life is going to continue, it's going to be tough for some folks trying to come in, if you already have Visa's or you are already a green card holder I don't anticipate that changing too much like it did when he first started this travel ban, but I think that it just puts a cloud over the community, not just the Muslim community but it puts a cloud over the entire country", says Carroll.



The ban specifically involves people with no prior relations to the United States.



"You have a close family relationship and the court will define how close, but mother, brother, sister, son, daughter probably qualifies, you will be able to enter, but say you're living abroad in Syria and want to apply to the University of Houston to study and you haven't been accepted and there is no preexisting relationship, you would then be subject to this ban", says Blackman.



The President of Interfaith Ministries of Greater Houston also released a statement that says;



"We hope when it hears the case this October, the justices will consider restoring a long-standing American tradition of welcoming refugees from all over the globe", says president and CEO Martin B. Cominsky.



The policy will be in place for the next 90 days.

