Kittens found with paws wrapped so tightly they have to be amputated

- The vet at Stuebner Airline Veterinary Hospital in Spring is treating a 14-week-old kitten he says is the worst case of animal abuse he's seen in his 40-year career.

The kitten was found last Friday night near mailboxes at an apartment complex at FM 2920 and TC Jester Blvd.

Someone wrapped hair bands multiple times around three of the kitten's paws, cutting off the blood supply. The vet believes the kitten's paws were wrapped that way for three to four weeks.

“Over a period of weeks, the foot virtually rots off. What you can see here is you have just the bones and these are the ankle bones actually. These are the metatarsal bones that are sticking out,” Dr. Max Heimlich said. “As you can see, this little kitten is just a trooper, and she's just purring away.”

Anyone with any information about who did this should contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.